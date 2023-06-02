Jerry O’Connell Gets Trolled for Half Hairy Shirtless Photo, Wil Wheaton Reacts

Hollywood movie star Jerry O’Connell is known for his memorable roles in Stand by Me with the late River Phoenix and Wil Wheaton, in Jerry Maguire with Tom Cruise and Renee Zellweger, and on popular TV series including Crossing Jordan and Sliders, among others.

When not on a movie set or hosting the TV game show Pictionary or co-hosting the CBS daytime talk show, The Talk, O’Connell often relaxes at home with wife, actress Rebecca Romijn and their children. O’Connell often shares personal pics taken at home as seen below.

O’Connell captioned the topless photo: “NOT AN AD. A good pal makes great coffee.”

Several fans of O’Connell are showering him with compliments including: “You look fantastic!” and “Cute!” But one trolled O’Connell and asked: “Why is one nipple so much hairy than the other?” See comment below.

O’Connell, being O’Connell, answered: “Legit question. I only get hair on left side of my chest. No clue why.”

When his Stand by Me co-star Wil Wheaton (Star Trek, The Big Bang Theory) saw the exchange, Wheaton replied: “You never run away from the tough questions, and I respect that.”

As seen in the fully-clothed photo above with wife Romijn, O’Connell reminds fans that her show, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, will be back on June 15.