Aubrey Plaza Slays in Sheer Mesh Dress Over Tiny White Bikini

Hollywood movie star Aubrey Plaza is known for her roles in movies including Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and Emily the Criminal, and on TV series including Parks and Recreation and The White Lotus, among others.

When not on a TV or movie set, Plaza is often modeling, as seen below in a see-through mesh mini dress on the June 2023 cover of Vanity Fair. The writer of the accompanying article, Julianne Escobedo Shepherd said “Writing about the god @plazadeaubrey for @vanityfair was a dream.”

Plaza’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new photos. Actresses Drew Barrymore and Zoe Saldana both replied: “So proud of you!”

Plaza is also modeling for J. Crew (see below)…

… and for fashion design house LOEWE’s Fall Winter 2023 collection, as seen below. Swipe the photo below to see Plaza biting that turquoise-colored leather bag. When actor Joe Locke (of the Netflix series Heartstopper) saw the pics, he replied: “Bite me like that bag.”

Get ready to see more of Plaza: She will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming sci-fi drama Megalopolis, which is written, directed and produced by Francis Ford Coppola (Apocalypse Now, The Outsiders, The Godfather). Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, and Shia LaBeouf also star.