Jennie Garth Reunites With Ex Peter Facinelli at Daughter’s Graduation

Actress Jennie Garth is best known for her role as Kelly Taylor on Aaron Spelling’s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 with his daughter Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, and the late Luke Perry, among others.

At home, Garth is known as mom to three beautiful daughters. Their father is Garth’s ex-husband, actor Peter Facinelli. (He’s best known for his role as Dr. Carlisle Cullen in the Twilight Saga movies.)

Garth and Facinelli were married from 2001 to 2013. In 2015, Garth married actor Dave Abrams.

As seen above, Garth and Facinelli reunited in New York to celebrate the graduation of their daughter, Luca Bella Facinelli, from The New School. Swipe photo above to see the two parents with the new graduate (Slide #4).

Get ready to see more of Facinelli: He stars in the upcoming drama The Unbreakable Boy which is based on the book of the same title by Scott Michael LeRette and Suzy Flory.

The Unbreakable Boy is based on a true story. Zachary Levi (Shazam) plays the main character, Scott, a father of “a disabled boy who has brittle bone disease and autism.” Facinelli plays Preacher Rick.