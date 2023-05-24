Hailee Steinfeld Stuns in Plunging Cutout Bodycon Dress, ‘Taking Risks’

Actress Hailee Steinfeld is best known for her role as Mattie Ross in the 2010 Western film True Grit, for which she received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the age of 14.

Steinfeld went on to land roles in the popular Pitch Perfect film franchise, and in the 2018 Transformers film Bumblebee as the protagonist, Charlie Watson, among others. More recently, she portrayed poet Emily Dickinson in the Apple TV+ comedy drama series Dickinson and Kate Bishop in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

When not acting (or singing), the 26-year-old is often modeling as seen above on the cover of People magazine, in a stunning cutout bodysuit.

Celebrity stylist Rob Zangardi also shared the photos below from the People magazine shoot, which also features Steinfeld modeling a plunging cutout dress.

The celebrity magazine reports that “Hailee Steinfeld is dreaming without boundaries.” And in the accompanying interview, Steinfeld opens up about “surviving child stardom, taking risks — and shares her rules for living.”

Get ready to see more of Steinfeld: She’s promoting her new project, The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — she is the voice of Gwen Stacey aka Spider-Woman.