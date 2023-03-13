Uma Thurman Teases ‘Kill Bill’ Fans with Yellow Suit, ‘Cage-Like’ Stilettos

Hollywood movie star Uma Thurman is known for her roles in films including Dangerous Liaisons, Henry & June, Batman & Robin, The Producers, and Quentin Tarantino‘s Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill franchise, among others.

When not on a movie set, like many American celebrities, Thurman attends the world famous fashion shows during Milan Fashion Week. For the Ferragamo show, Thurman turned heads in the yellow-colored two-piece ensemble with 4-inch circle-heeled, cage-like suede strapped sandals, as seen above and below.

Thurman’s fans are showering her with praise and claim that the outfit is giving “Beatrix Kiddo vibes.” That’s the name of her Kill Bill character, who wore an iconic yellow suit, as seen below.

As one fan replied to the photos: “Are we getting Kill Bill 3?????”

Get ready to see more of Thurman: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming thriller The Kill Room with her former Pulp Fiction co-star Samuel L. Jackson and her real life daughter, actress Maya Hawke. That’s Maya on the far right in the photo below.

The Kill Room is about “A hitman, his boss, an art dealer and a money-laundering scheme that accidentally turns the assassin into an overnight avant-garde sensation, one that forces her to play the art world against the underworld.” The Kill Room is scheduled for a June 8 release.