Jessica Alba Flaunts Fishnets Under Snakeskin Trench, Does ‘Epic’ Hair Flip

Hollywood star Jessica Alba hasn’t won an Academy Award yet but she’s already a winner in the beauty and fashion world. The CEO of the luxury skincare, cosmetics and lifestyle brand The Honest Company was recently in Paris for the famous Fashion Week.

As seen above, she wore a black mini dress to the Balmain show with fellow American model Ashley Graham. Below, Alba wore another black ensemble at the Palm Angels show.

For the Stella McCartney show, which was staged in a horse riding arena with live horses, the 41-year-old mother of three rocked a pair of sexy fishnets under a snakeskin-pattern vegan leather trench coat.

Swipe below to see Alba do a dramatic “epic” hair flip while walking in that trench coat with the back slit.

Note: Alba attended the Stella McCartney fashion show with Kelly Sawyer, Co-CEO Baby2Baby, and Derek Glasberg, head of fashion and beauty partnerships at YouTube and a senior staffer at the world-famous art gallery in New York City Gagosian.