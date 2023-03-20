Sarah Michelle Gellar Parties in Tiny Mini Dress, ‘Going Out with a Bang’

Hollywood movie star Sarah Michelle Gellar (Cruel Intentions, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Do Revenge, Scooby-Doo) has been busy this year promoting her new series Wolf Pack on Paramount+. The former star of Buffy the Vampire Slayer executive produces and plays arson investigator Kristin Ramsey in the teen horror series.

When Gellar shared the photos above with her co-stars, she wrote: “I’m excited (and also a little sad) to tell you the the @wolfpackonpplus finale is now out. I LOVE this episode and I know you will too. (Spoiler – guess who is back with a season ender fight scene?!?)”

The official Paramount+ account replied: “That fight scene was EPIC.” Her co-star Bella Shepard chimed in: “that episode was JUICY.”

Gellar’s fans are showering her with compliments about the show (“now I need season 2”) and her stunning sheer white lace mini dress with black lingerie underneath. As one replied: “That dress is glorious!”

For those who missed it, Gellar’s epic fight on the Wolf Pack season finale episode is above.

As Wolf Pack on Plus wrote: “we love to go out with a bang 💥 congrats to the entire cast and crew on an unforgettable season!”