Actress Lynda Carter is best known for her TV role as superhero Wonder Woman. At home, she’s known as mom. The Miss World USA 1972 titleholder is the mother of model/singer Jessica Carter Altman, who is recently engaged to be married. See the mother/daughter “twinning” photo below.

Altman shared the festive bikini photos below from her bachelorette party at the beach.

Note Altman happily wearing the white ‘Bride’ bucket hat.

Altman is engaged to handsome board certified maxillofacial surgeon (aka oral surgeon) and US Navy veteran, Dr. Ross Uhrich — see cute couple photo below.

Get ready to hear more of Altman, she recently released her new single, Blood Moon (see photos below from her music video).