Lisa Rinna Poses in Solid Gold Plunging Bodysuit, “She’s a Hustler, Baby!”

Lisa Rinna is known for her role as Billie Reed on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, Taylor McBride on the primetime soap opera Melrose Place, and as a four-time Daytime Emmy Award nominee for her work as co-host of the talk show, SoapTalk (see photo below).

More recently, Rinna starred as herself on the Bravo reality series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which she joined in 2014. (The ‘Wives were replaced with a new cast this year.)

Since her departure from RHOBH, Rinna has been spending more time modeling on the runway and at fashion shows (above and below).

When Rinna (wife of actor Harry Hamlin and mother of professional models Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin), shared the sparkly solid gold bodysuit photos below, she was showered with compliments by her fans.

As one replied: “From reality tv star to worldwide fashion icon. She’s a hustler, baby!” Another chimed in: “Somethin’ smokin’ hot in the kitchen tonight!”