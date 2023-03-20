Eileen Davidson, 63, Stuns in Skintight Halter Bodycon Dress, ‘Gorgeous’

Actress Eileen Davidson is known for her roles on soap operas including Days of Our Lives (Kristen DiMera, Susan Banks), The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless (Ashley Abbott). Davidson, 63, has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for her performances on Days and Y&R.

For the 50th Anniversary celebration of The Young and the Restless, Davidson turned heads in a skintight halter top bodycon dress and stilettos. See below.

Davidson’s fans are going wild over how “gorgeous” she looks and some are pleading with her to return to the Bravo reality TV series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which she starred on from 2014 to 2017.

Fun fact about Davidson: she is married to her husband of 20 years, Vincent Van Patten, actor (Rock n’ Roll High School) and former professional tennis player (1980s), and son of the late actor Dick Van Patten (Eight is Enough).

Above: Van Patten is on the far left with Davidson in a sheer black lace dress at a poker event.