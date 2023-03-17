Jessica Henwick ‘Unrecognizable’ Braless in Plunging Dress

Hollywood star Jessica Henwick is known for her roles on Game of Thrones (Nymeria), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Jessika Pava), The Matrix Ressurections (Bugs), The Gray Man (Suzanne), and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, among others.

Above are photos of Henwick promoting Glass Onion in late 2022.

When Henwick recently shared the stunning photos above, of her in a chic evening dress with a dramatic plunging V-neck by BCBG Max Azria, more than one fan commented on how “different” she looks.

Swipe to see the low open back with strappy cutouts done with sparkling gold sequins.

As one fan replied: “You changed a ton, I didn’t even recognize you for few seconds.” Another chimed in: “You look so different when you don’t smile. Equally beautiful though!” Others including Krysten Ritter left straightforward compliments: “What a babe.”

Get ready to see more of Henwick: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming film The Royal Hotel with Julia Garner (Ozark, Inventing Anna).