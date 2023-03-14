Holly Robinson Peete Sizzles in Braless Jumpsuit, ‘Very Sexy’

Actress Holly Robinson Peete is known for a variety of TV roles across her long impressive career — from her days fighting crime on 21 Jump Street with Johnny Depp to getting into trouble in the suburbs on American Housewife with Katy Dixon, among others.

Currently, Robinson Peete is promoting her new reality series, Queens Court, with her husband, former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete.

On the Peacock show, the power couple tries to help help three female celebrities –R&B singers NiVEA (‘Don’t Mess with My Man’), Tamar Braxton (Braxton Family Values), and reality TV star Evelyn Lozada (Basketball Wives) — find love. They introduce the ‘Queens’ to 21 eligible men who vie for their attention.

While promoting the show, Robinson Peete is striking a pose as seen in the braless, shirtless Tom Ford jumpsuit above. Her fans and famous friends are going wild over the look. “Very sexy,” wrote one fan. And former late night talk show host Arsenio Hall replied: “Boom” with a fire emoji.

Queens Court starts streaming on Peacock on Thursday, March 16.