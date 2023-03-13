Will Smith’s Son Opens Pop-Up Store in Paris, Parties with ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ Star

While Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 95th Academy Awards and delivered jokes about the “incident” that occurred at last year’s ceremony without naming names, the son of Academy Award winner Will Smith (King Richard) was in Paris. Jaden Smith, the 24-year-old fashion designer, has his new MFSTSrep collection, ‘Trippy Summer,’ showing at a pop-up in the famous Galeries Lafayette Champs-Elysees.

As seen above, Smith modeled some of his Trippy Summer rain coats, hoodies, and jeans. Swipe to see Smith having dinner with friends (clad in his clothing line) including French influencer Paola Locatelli, star of the 2022 Netflix movie Dangerous Liaisons.

Above: the Parisian YouTube star wore a sheer black hooded dress to celebrate her birthday. For the Givenchy show (she sat in the front row), she wore a white cutout top and jeans, see below.

In the new Dangerous Liaisons movie (trailer above), Locatelli plays the protagonist, “Book smart Célène” who “falls for bad boy Tristan (Simon Rérolle) at her new Biarritz high school, unaware she’s part of a cruel bet he’s made with social media queen Vanessa (Ella Pellegrini).”