Paris Hilton Flaunts Flat Abs in Unbuttoned Crop Top, ‘Free at Last’

Socialite Paris Hilton is known as a model, a reality TV star, a DJ, and now a wife and mom. She and her husband of one year, Carter Reum, announced the birth of their son, born via surrogacy, in January.

When Hilton shared the photos of baby Phoenix below, her famous friends showered her with compliments. Demi Lovato replied: “So precious,” and model Ashley Graham sent her “Congratulations!”

Hilton is back at work as a model, as seen on the March cover of Glamour Germany in an unbuttoned crop top vest and low-riding skirt with cutouts on both hips. The title on the cover, “endlich frei,” translates as “free at last.” In her interview with the magazine, Hilton talks about “her reputation as a ‘dumb blonde’, abuse, activism, her life as a mother and her ultimate vision for the future.”

Hilton’s fans are going wild over the look. As one fan reports: “Love this look on you Paris 🔥 it’s different, sharp, stylish and gorgeous.”

Hilton is flaunting her flat abs for New York designer Marc Jacobs, too (above). Below the 41-year-old mom is rocking black leather Versace for Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

Get ready to see and hear more from Hilton: she’s promoting her new book, Paris Hilton: The Memoir, which will be released on March 14. Hilton says while writing the book she “focused on key aspects of my life that led to what I am most proud of–how my power was taken away from me and how I took it back, how I built a thriving business, a marriage and a family.“