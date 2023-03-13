TV personality Daisy Fuentes is known as being MTV‘s first Latina VJ and as the first Latina spokesperson for cosmetics giant Revlon in the 1990s.

When Fuentes, who is now 56, shared the video below — of her modeling a black swimsuit on the beach — her fans went wild with praise. “Still yummy looking!” wrote one. “Stunning as always,” wrote another.

Fuentes’s husband of seven years, singer Richard Marx (‘Don’t Mean Nothing’ and ‘Hold on to the Nights’), also showered Fuentes with compliments. He dropped a series of fire emojis with “AF!”

Fuentes keeps fit with exercise as seen in the gym photo below — and in a Richard Marx t-shirt! Fuentes is mimicking pop star Harry Styles (on the left) in his One Direction workout tee.

Marx (who just released his 14th studio album, Songwriter, in 2022) replied to his wife’s gym photo: “I’ve never been more in love with you.”