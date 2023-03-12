Chyler Leigh Teases Hallmark Fans With Close-Up Photos, ‘Emotionally Messy Moment’

Actress Chyler Leigh is best known for her roles on Grey’s Anatomy (Lexie Grey) with Ellen Pompeo, and the DC Comics series Supergirl (Alex Danvers) with Melissa Benoist as the titular character, among others.

The 40-year-old star is currently promoting her new series on the Hallmark Channel, The Way Home, with Andie MacDowell (Cedar Cove, Four Funerals and a Wedding). In the time travel drama, Leigh plays the protagonist, Kat Landry, who returns to her small Canadian farm town. There, she discovers the ability to time travel by jumping into a local pond.

With the close-up photo above, Leigh teases her fans: “Kat has found a new reason to dive back into the pond. What do you think happens next for her on #TheWayHome?”

With the photo series above, Leigh responds to her fans’ requests to know who does her makeup on the show. Leigh reports that Patrice Boudreau does her makeup for the show and says of the makeup artist: “I always felt safe and confident in Kat Landry’s put-together, post-lake, and emotionally messy moments. He is masterful and just a lovely lovely man.”

When Leigh shared the news about The Way Home being renewed for Season 2 (see above), she suggested to those who haven’t yet watched: “I promise you haven’t seen anything like this.”

The Way Home airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on Hallmark Channel.