Ashlee Simpson Poses on All-Fours With Black Hair, ‘Doesn’t Look Like You’

Ashlee Simpson is primarily known as a singer — she released three studio albums from 2004 to 2008. When not spending time with her family — she’s the younger sister of singer-turned-reality TV star-turned fashion mogul Jessica Simpson and wife of actor Evan Ross (son of Motown legend Diana Ross) — Ashlee often models, as seen below.

When Simpson recently shared the photo below, of her on all-fours in a Marc Jacobs dark denim two-piece suit, gigantic platform stilettos, white leather purse, and with black hair and bangs, many of her fans and famous friends went wild with praise.

Her sister Jessica replied to the ad with one word: “Perfection” with a white heart and fire emoji. And former 90210 Beverly Hills star Jennie Garth dropped a red heart emoji.

While more than one fan left replies including “doesn’t look like you” and “this is not you,” plenty of others saw Ashlee’s Autobiography era in the pic. “Black hair. Bangs. I am ONLY listening to autobiography nonstop RN!!” wrote one. Another wrote: “Def giving Autobiography Vibes.”

Simpson, who is now a 38-year-old mother of three, dropped the highly successful Autobiography studio album, featuring “Pieces of Me”, on Geffen Records in 2004. She memorably modeled dark hair and bangs on the cover.