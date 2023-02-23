Katie Holmes Reveals Basketball Player Dad Photo, James Van Der Beek Reacts

Hollywood movie star Katie Holmes is known for roles in films including Batman Begins, The Ice Storm, and Thank You For Not Smoking, among others. But fans of the TV teen drama series Dawson’s Creek know her best as Joey Potter. The show launched the careers of many stars including Michelle Williams, Joshua Johnson, and James Van Der Beek (Dawson), among others.

When Holmes recently shared the photo below of her father, Martin Holmes, Sr., an attorney who played basketball at Marquette University under legendary head coach Al McGuire, she wished him a happy birthday. (Katie is the youngest of five children.) The 6’5″ forward played for two seasons: 1964-1965 and 1965-1966.

Katie’s former Dawson’s Creek co-star Van Der Beek, who is now a father of five, too, replied to the photo: “One of the kindest people I’ve had the pleasure of meeting.”

Other famous friends of Holmes chimed in, too: former child star Jerry O’Connell replied “Way to be dad,” and punk rock star turned poet Patti Smith replied: “A wonderful looking fellow. Happy birthday to your dad.”

Get ready to see more of Holmes: her new film (she stars, directs, and co-wrote the script) Rare Objects will be released in April. Watch trailer above.