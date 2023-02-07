Katherine McNamara Sizzles in Sexy Corset Dress with High Slit

Actress Katherine McNamara is best known for her roles on TV series including Walker: Independence (Abby Walker), The Flash and Arrow (Mia aka Green Arrow), and Shadowhunters (Clary Fay), among others.

Her job certainly comes with perks — as seen above with her Walker: Independence co-stars at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Even after wearing a helmet, McNamara’s “hair is still on point.”

When not on a TV set, McNamara often models as seen in the stunning silky strapless corset dress with a thigh-high slit, above. When she lifted her arms in the photo below, she revealed the two tattoos on her arms. One reads: “NOT FRAGILE.”

Get ready to see more of McNamara: she will appear next on the big screen in Charlie Day‘s upcoming comedy film Fool’s Paradise with Ken Jeong, Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, Jason Bateman, Edie Falco and the late Ray Liotta, among others. (The film was recently acquired at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.)