Kate Beckinsale Struts in Corset Bodysuit and Stilettos, ‘Pretty Girls Walk Like This’

When not on a Hollywood movie set, English actress and model Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, The Last Days of Disco) shares her beauty and wit on Instagram.

When she shared the photos (and video!) below, she wrote: “So basically we tested ladder proof tights and actually so far so good.” The heavily tattooed woman with her is self-proclaimed latex designer and actress Nina Kate.

Swipe to get a better look at Beckinsale in that strappy Jean Paul Gaultier corset bodysuit and platform stilettos, and to watch her twerk. Beckinsale chose the appropriate song, ‘Pretty Girls Walk Like This,’ by Big Boss Vette.

Get ready to see more of Beckinsale: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming action adventure film Canary Black (she plays a CIA agent, see below).

Beckinsale also stars and in the upcoming Charlie Day comedy film Fool’s Paradise with Ken Jeong, Adrien Brody, Jason Sudeikis, Edie Falco, John Malkovich, and the late Ray Liotta. The film was just acquired at the Sundance Film Festival.