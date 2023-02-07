Sylvester Stallone’s 3 Hot Daughters Show Off Modeling Looks for New Reality Show

Hollywood movie star Sylvester Stallone is known around the world for his iconic roles as boxing champ Rocky and Vietnam veteran soldier Rambo in the First Blood movie franchise, among others. So why would three-time Academy Award nominee Stallone — who’s reportedly worth $400 million and still making movies (The Expendables 4 is next) — agree to star in a reality TV series?

Sly must be doing it for his family — he’s a family guy. And producers were easy to convince: ample material for a successful reality TV show can be found on the sizzling Instagram accounts of Stallone’s gorgeous three daughters: Sistine, Sophia, and Scarlet — see them above on the set with Sly’s wife, former model Jennifer Flavin Stallone. So Mom and three daughters all look like models — greenlight the show!

Paramount+ describes Sly’s daughters as “three independent and ambitious women.”

All five Stallones star in the upcoming Paramount+ series, The Family Stallone.

As seen in the fun promo below, while Sly is hanging on with one hand on “Sylvester Stallone Mountain,” the dramatic scene gives fellow Paramount+ star Thomas Lennon (Reno: 911!) the goosies in his tight short shorts.

Get ready to see more of the promo — it will be featured during the Super Bowl. Stallone is also starring in Tulsa King, also on Paramount Plus.