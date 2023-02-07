Catherine Zeta-Jones Stuns In Ravishing Dress – Hank Pym, Her Son and Fans Gush

Catherine Zeta-Jones posts a photo. Then people chime in and say things like: “the most beautiful woman in the world. Not exaggerating.” That’s how it goes, over and over, with CZJ.

For example, there is the fact that sometimes Catherine Zeta-Jones, by her own admission, just wakes up “like this.”

But when Zeta-Jones attended the Ant-Man premiere — with her fellow movie star husband Michael Douglas (Hank Pym) and their son Dylan — the compliments in the comments raised their level.

Zeta-Jones wore an Cheetah-like print Carolina Herrera dress that had fans and fashionistas over the moon.

“You are a work of art,” wrote one fan. “Perfection,” wrote another, while yet another called Zeta-Jones a “goddess of fashion.” Only a goddess of fashion, perhaps could refer to this dress as a “frock,” which is what Zeta-Jones does – quotes included, of course.

Zeta-Jones is not just a goddess in front of the camera either, to hear her son Dylan tell it. Interviewed by Entertainment Tonight, 22-year-old Dylan raved about both his parents, saying they were great onscreen and off.

“I mean, obviously, they’re great actors,” Dylan told ET, “Both Academy Award-winning actors. But they’re great parents. And that’s a side that not everyone gets to see, but I get to see every day, in and out. So on that front, they do great. And they also do good work on the screen.”