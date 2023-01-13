‘The Mandalorian’ Star Stuns in Tiny Mini Dress, Reveals Spin-Off Idea

On the S.W.A.T. episode ‘Witness,’ while Hondo (Shemar Moore) and Nichelle argue over spiritual beliefs, the team races to locate a young boy abducted from a homeless shelter. While on the hunt, they run into Detective Ramona Quinn, who’s portrayed by Emily Swallow (photo below).

Above: l-r: Moore, Swallow, Johnson on S.W.A.T. (Bonnie Osborne/CBS)

Swallow, who’s known for her TV roles on SEAL Team (Natalie Pierce) and Supernatural (Amara), also stars in the Jon Favreau, Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian as the Armorer.

As seen above and below, Swallow is having a great time at Comic Con conferences with fans and co-stars including Pedro Pascal who plays the title character, The Mandalorian. At a recent fan event, Swallow turned heads in a gorgeous and tiny vegan leather button-down mini dress (by Divine Heritage) with a pair of see-thru high heels.

Watch the video above to hear Swallow reveal her ideas for a ‘Disney++’ spin-off streaming series in which the Armorer opens a karaoke bar. As seen below, in real life, Swallow hosts karaoke events.

S.W.A.T. airs Fridays at 8 pm ET on CBS, right before Fire Country at 9 pm and Blue Bloods at 10 pm.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian premieres on March 1, 2023. Trailer above.