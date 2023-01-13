‘The Mandalorian’ Star Stuns in Tiny Mini Dress, Reveals Spin-Off Idea

On the S.W.A.T. episode ‘Witness,’ while Hondo (Shemar Moore) and Nichelle argue over spiritual beliefs, the team races to locate a young boy abducted from a homeless shelter. While on the hunt, they run into Detective Ramona Quinn, who’s portrayed by Emily Swallow (photo below).
Swallow, who’s known for her TV roles on SEAL Team (Natalie Pierce) and Supernatural (Amara), also stars in the Jon Favreau, Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian as the Armorer.
As seen above and below, Swallow is having a great time at Comic Con conferences with fans and co-stars including Pedro Pascal who plays the title character, The Mandalorian. At a recent fan event, Swallow turned heads in a gorgeous and tiny vegan leather button-down mini dress (by Divine Heritage) with a pair of see-thru high heels.
Watch the video above to hear Swallow reveal her ideas for a ‘Disney++’ spin-off streaming series in which the Armorer opens a karaoke bar. As seen below, in real life, Swallow hosts karaoke events.
S.W.A.T. airs Fridays at 8 pm ET on CBS, right before Fire Country at 9 pm and Blue Bloods at 10 pm.
Season 3 of The Mandalorian premieres on March 1, 2023. Trailer above.