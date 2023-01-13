Reese Witherspoon’s Love For Ashton Kutcher Hits “90s Kids” — Nora Ephron Vibes

The trailer for the Netflix romantic comedy Your Place or Mine starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher is long, nearly three minutes — and most fans are certain they already know where this movie is going. But that doesn’t mean they’re not there for it — just the opposite.

“As a 90s kid, I feel so happy seeing these two on screen together,” writes one fan, a sentiment echoed throughout the comments. “Something about witnessing the actors you grow up watching grow up with you is so endearing,” writes another.

Netflix describes the drama like this: “Debbie and Peter are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.”

That was probably the elevator pitch verbatim!

It would have been just as effective, perhaps, to quote the REM song “Shiny Happy People” to describe the film. (Note: REM’s “Shiny Happy People” was the theme song for Friends before “I’ll Be There For You” replaced it.) Admit it: Witherspoon and Kutcher are as shiny as they come.

They only thing the plot seems to be missing — and maybe not, it’s just a trailer — is an adorable dog.

Anyway, New York and LA look almost as beautiful as our pair of protagonists — and the ghost of the great Nora Ephron has her romcom genius fingerprints all over the feels here. Fans can’t wait!

“A dumb and silly comedy romance movie? Will make me cry? YES! And u know what? I love it!” writes a fan who speaks for many, and also represents a major focus group faction, no doubt.

“I’m so glad this type of movies with 2000s vibes are still being made! We grew up watching movies Reese and Ashton and now they are on the screen together!” says a fan, who reveals the film as a masterstroke of wish fulfillment.

Is it cheesy? Fans say yes — cheesy and perfect.

“It has that ‘cheesy’ romantic comedy storyline to it because it’s so predictable, but because they casted so incredibly well with these two it takes away the cheesiness. I’m definitely going to watch this,” is the conclusion of yet another fan who’s so ready to watch this mild romantic bicoastal turbulence. Cheesy is no knock, you know?