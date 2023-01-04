Matt Dillon Plays Creepy Jazz Musician in Dark Romantic Thriller, Haunted Heart

Hollywood movie star Matt Dillon is known for his roles in films including The Outsiders, Drugstore Cowboy, and There’s Something About Mary, among many others. The Oscar-nominated actor (Crash) just finished filming his new movie, a thriller titled Haunted Heart.

When the 58-year-old New York native shared the photo below from the tiny island of Trikeri in Greece, he wrote: “Playing a clarinetist.” Haunted Heart screenwriter Rylend Grant wrote: “When Matt Dillon has to learn the jazz clarinet because you wrote it?”

Haunted Heart is about a waitress (Aida Folch) who wins the heart of her peer Enrico (Juan Pablo Urrego) but falls for her “enigmatic, remote” and older restaurant manager Max (Dillon).

The love triangle gets more complicated when Enrico finds “disturbing clues about Max’s dark and mysterious past.” Oh, and that island they’re on is only accessible by boat. There are no cars on the island.

Haunted Heart is directed by Spanish filmmaker Fernando Trueba, who won an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film with his 1994 film Belle Époque starring Penélope Cruz, among others.

When Dillon shared the photos above from Greece, his fans went wild with excitement as did some of his famous friends including Amanda Demme, former Hollywood music supervisor (Mean Girls, Garden State, Blow), and wife of the late filmmaker Ted Demme, who directed Dillon in the 1996 romcom Beautiful Girls with Uma Thurman, Natalie Portman and Mira Sorvino, among others. Amanda Demme replied: “Love.”

When not on a movie set, Dillon is often in his artist’s studio in New York City, as seen above.

He paints, mostly. Above is his mixed media piece titled ‘ShowGirl.’