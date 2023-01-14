Lacey Chabert Wears “My Tallest Shoes” in The Wedding Veil Inspiration

The original Hallmark Channel movie The Wedding Veil premiered in January 2022. It’s about three longtime friends who find a mysterious, antique veil while traveling together. Story goes, whoever is in possession of the veil find her true love. Lacey Chabert (Avery), Autumn Reeser (Emma) and Alison Sweeney (Tracy) play the trio of friends.

While promoting the fifth installation of the series, The Wedding Veil Inspiration (trailer above), Chabert shared the sweet photos below of her with her tall co-star Kevin McGarry, who plays Avery’s “true love,” Peter, in The Wedding Veil movies.

Chabert reports: “Working with @kevin_mcgarry_w means having a wonderful scene partner, lots of laughs, and wearing my tallest shoes and still needing to stand on an apple box in every single scene. 🤣.” Swipe to see Chabert in heels and on an apple box. Note: McGarry (6’2″) is listed as an entire foot taller than Chabert (5’2″).

As seen below, Chabert often wears flat slippers on the set, to give her feet a rest from those high heels.

McGarry replied to Chabert’s post: “working with you is pure joy, and the closest I’ve come to doing the splits to maintain even eye contact!” When Chabert shared the photo above (with McGarry bending at the waist), he jokingly replied: “I don’t remember any of this.”

Fun fact: In real life, McGarry announced his engagement to actress Kayla Wallace (Fiona on Hallmark Channel’s popular series When Calls the Heart) in December 2022. Wallace is on the far left of the Venice photo below.

For those non-Hearties: McGarry plays Mountie Nathan Grant on When Calls the Heart (in costume below).

The Wedding Veil Inspiration premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, January 14 at 8 pm ET.