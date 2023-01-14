Jessica Capshaw Stirs ‘And Just Like That’ Talk About Aidan’s Return

When HBO Max released the stunning photo below, of Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw) and John Corbett (Aidan Shaw) holding hands in the middle of a New York City street, it captioned it: “Shh. Don’t tell anyone.”

The two played lovers in the original Sex and the City series; and now it appears they will reunite on the spin-off, And Just Like That.

In Season 3 of Sex and the City, Carrie falls for the furniture designer who is more traditional about relationships than Carrie (and Big). Even though Carrie confesses to Aidan about cheating on him (with Big), Aidan proposes and Carrie says yes. But their engagement doesn’t last very long.

Last time Sex and the City fans saw Aidan was in Season 6 and he was married with kids. Good for him, right?

When actress Jessica Capshaw (Grey’s Anatomy) saw the new photo of Carrie and Aidan together, she replied: “I have a lot feelings about this.”

Her comment has garnered more than 1000 likes and has stirred a conversation about the characters. One fan replied: “this is how it should have been the whole time anyway.” But the majority of the comments are protective of Aidan (“he’s too good for her”). As one replied to Capshaw: “I hope your feelings also want to protect Aidan.”

Note to And Just Like That casting director: Capshaw (above) could pass for a new Samantha! Plus, she knows how to strut in the middle of a city street with aplomb (below).

No word yet when Season 2 of And Just Like That will be released.