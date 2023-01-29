Brie Larson Sings Shania Twain Song in Gold Cape, “Amazing Voice”

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans knows Hollywood movie star Brie Larson for her role as Captain Marvel. But there’s so much more to Larson than playing a superhero. The Oscar winner (Room) often reveals her interests outside of filmmaking (see axe-throwing photos below) on Instagram, where she has amassed almost 7 million followers.

As seen in the video below, in the backseat of a car on the way to a formal event, Larson leads a group in singing the famous Shania Twain song “You’re Still the One.” Larson captioned it: “Big @shaniatwain fans.”

When the 33-year-old California native shared the video — which features her in a stunning blue and gold ensemble with a long cape (by Celine, who also designed the plunging black dress below) and her hair still in barrettes — her fans went wild with praise… for the outfit and her singing.

More than one fan replied: “Amazing voice” and “great video.”

Get ready to see more of Larson: she’s making her debut in the Fast & Furious film franchise in the upcoming Fast X (to be released in theaters in May) and will reprise her role as Carol Danvers aka Captain America in The Marvels movie, which is scheduled for a July 28 release in theaters.