Supermodel Cindy Crawford Shows Off Famous Legs in New ‘Photo Dump’

Cindy Crawford still manages her magnetic hold on fashionistas and her iconic place in American culture. And given her standing as one of the most photographed and sought-after women in the world, she doesn’t have to spend a lot of time describing the context for photos she shares on social media.

So Crawford is efficient — she captions her latest post simply “First photo dump of 2023.”

“Dump” seems like the wrong word for the slideshow below, but Crawford knows what she’s doing. Here (don’t forget to swipe) she mixes a little product promotion with some regular family style pics (dog included) and then — because she’s Cindy Crawford — a couple of photos that show off her famously long legs.

Models like Tess Annique Souray and Helena Christensen responded — that fashionista hold in action. And everyday fans responded too, with one applauding Crawford’s curation: “What a nice variety of images! A balanced presentation of (your) real life I’d think. Some glamour, some ‘it’s just me!'”

Here’s what AI “thinks” of the icon: Cindy Crawford is a model and actress who is widely regarded as one of the most successful and influential models of the late 20th century. She began her modeling career in the 1980s and quickly rose to prominence, becoming one of the most recognizable and sought-after models of the decade.

One of the key factors that contributed to Crawford’s success was her versatility as a model. She was able to transition between high fashion and commercial work with ease, and she was able to work with a wide range of photographers and designers. She was also known for her striking looks, including her distinctive mole above her lip, which became her trademark.

Crawford was also one of the first models to achieve widespread fame and success outside of the fashion industry. She appeared in numerous films and television shows, and she was a frequent guest on talk shows and other programs. This helped to make her a household name and cemented her status as a cultural icon.

Crawford’s impact on American culture is also due to her being one of the most successful supermodels of her era, as well as one of the most successful models in the world. She continues to be a role model for many aspiring models, and her legacy continues to inspire and influence the fashion industry and popular culture.

Additionally, Crawford helped to popularize the idea of the “supermodel” in the early 90s and played a key role in the rise of models as celebrities in their own right. She was one of the five models that formed the “big five” supermodels of the 90s, and this helped to further establish her influence on the fashion industry and American culture.