‘Yellowstone’ Villain Stuns in Sexy Backless Mini Dress, “Sick Clutch”

On the Yellowstone episode ‘Cigarettes, Whiskey, A Meadow And You,’ while the Duttons enjoy “an almost perfect day branding cattle,” villainous Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) continues to sink her teeth into Jamie (Wes Bentley).

When not playing Sarah on Yellowstone, actress Olivieri is often turning heads on the red carpet as seen below. She recently wore a gorgeous halter-top black mini dress with feathers at the hem with, in her words, “a sick clutch.”

The dress is by New York designer Amanda Uprichard. The “Colette” clutch in black and white snake print is by LA accessory designer Maison D.

The look suits Olivieri and her Yellowstone character. One fan replied with a quote from the show: “‘I love when she’s mad, I make more money,’ gasssppping.” Olivieri replied: ““It means I’m gonna make a lot of moneyyyy.”

Why Olivieri was photographed from behind is a mystery — that dress has a stunning open back as seen below.

