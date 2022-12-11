Molly Ringwald Stuns With Red Lips, “I Did Not Inject My Lips!”

Hollywood movie star Molly Ringwald was in the news earlier this week when she reunited with her former The Breakfast Club co-star Ally Sheedy. See the sweet photo below of the two at the famous New York City restaurant Cafe Luxembourg. Ringwald captioned it: “Early Christmas present-dinner with my psychic sister Ally.”

In the 1985 coming-of-age film written and directed by the late John Hughes, Ringwald played “the Princess,” Claire. Sheedy played “the basket case,” Allison. Ringwald also starred in Hughes’ Sixteen Candles, Pretty in Pink and Some Kind of Wonderful.

Ringwald is ready for the holiday season. When she shared the close-up photo above, of her rocking perfectly applied red lipstick, she captioned: “let the holiday parties commence!” Ringwald’s fans and famous friends are going wild for her festive makeup. Susanna Hoffs (lead singer of the Bangles) replied: “LOVE!!!!”

When Ringwald shared the stunning red lips photos below, she wrote: “Leave me in a hotel alone for a few days and I turn into Little Edie Beale! (I did not inject my lips! Just went crazy with the lip liner and gloss 😂 edit: But no judgment on anyone who does!”

Get ready to see more of Ringwald: she plays Joanne Carson in the next season of FX’s Feud, which is about the feud between author Truman Capote and the New York elite including Carson, ex-wife of late night talk show host Johnny Carson. Capote died at the home of Joanne Carson in 1985.