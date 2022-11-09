Sharon Stone Flaunts Curves In Sheer Mesh Dress — See Her “Fathom” Look

When not on a Hollywood movie set, actress Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct, Casino, The Quick and the Dead) if often modeling. For the cover of ICON magazine, the 64-year-old femme fatale wore a stunningly tight, sheer mesh dress with nothing underneath but a pair of silky knickers.

That silk ribbed crewneck dress is by designer Del Core, and its from the Del Core Fathom Collection. On the runway, the model wore a “light power mesh bra top” which Sharon Stone decided to go without for her photo shoot with ICON.

Get ready to see more of Sharon Stone: she appears next on the big screen in the dramatic romance What About Love with Andy Garcia. They play the parents of two young lovers who learn more about love from the kids and “again find their love.” What About Love is scheduled for a Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023 release.

Above is another braless photo from the ICON magazine shoot. Below is a bra-less bikini pic taken this summer which Stone captioned: “Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day.”