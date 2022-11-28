Model/actress Dylan Penn is the daughter of Hollywood stars Sean Penn (Mystic River, Milk) and Robin Wright (House of Cards, The Princess Bride). The former power couple were married from 1996 to 2010.

As an actress, the 31-year-old Dylan Penn made a big splash in the 2021 film Flag Day, in which her famous father starred and directed. Below are the Penns with their Flag Day co-star Katheryn Winnick (Big Sky) at the Cannes Film Festival.

When not on a Hollywood set, Dylan Penn often globetrots as seen below — rocking a pair of tight Levi’s and black combat boots — in a subway car in Rome, Italy.

Dylan continues to model as seen in the photos below, rocking a Moncler winter coat. Swipe to see Dylan “twinning” with her mother, who also looks amazing in the designer puffer coat.

Get ready to see more of Robin Wright: she finished filming the crime drama Where All Light Tends to Go with Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton (Sling Blade). It’s based on the David Joy country-noir novel of the same title and set in North Carolina’s Appalachian Mountains.