Hollywood star Katherine Heigl (Knocked Up, 27 Dresses) is visiting daytime TV talk shows including The View to promote the second season of her Netflix series Firefly Lane with Sarah Chalke (Scrubs).

The former Grey’s Anatomy star plays the character Tully Hart, a TV personality who sets out to make a documentary about finding her father with the support of her best friend Kate (Chalke) who’s going through her own personal drama.

When not on a set or promoting Firefly Lane, Heigl spends time at home. When she shared the photo above, of her in a stunning yellow ruffle mini dress with a plunging neckline and long strand of pearls, she wrote: “Me when the kids are finally asleep” with a winking emoji.

Heigl’s husband, Josh Kelley (above with their three children), replied: “Damn right” with a fire emoji. Another admirer replied: “Dang, those legs!”

Season 2 of Firefly Lane will be released on Netflix on Friday, December 2, 2022.