Sarah Hyland Stuns in Itsy Bitsy Bikini, Photos by Instagram Husband

Get ready to see more of Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland. She and her husband, The Bachelor Nation reality TV star Wells Adams, are sharing photos from their honeymoon, which they spent at the Patina Maldives in Fair Islands. One night at the luxury beach resort costs an average $2,000.

When Hyland shared the insanely gorgeous photos above, of her in a itsy bitsy bandeau bikini, she wrote: “First ever #instagramhusband picture taken @patinamaldives aka Heaven.”

When fellow actress Zoey Deutsch (daughter of Back to the Future star Lea Thompson and filmmaker Howard Deutsch) replied: “best place on earth,” Hyland replied in all caps: “INSANE.”

Non-celebrity fans are commenting more on the bikini than the setting. As one wrote: “If that bikini gets any smaller 👀 lol,” while another chimed in: “You got a lot trust in that top.”

Get ready to see even more of Hyland: she and her former Modern Family co-star Adam Devine are promoting their new Peacock series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. The comedy musical is executive produced by Elizabeth Banks.