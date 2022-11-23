Patti LaBelle, 78, Goes Blonde and Flaunts A Lot Leg In Glamorous High-Low Dress

When not on stage or in the studio, the legendary R&B singer Patti LaBelle, 78, is either cooking or acting. The week of Thanksgiving, the Grammy Hall of Famer is appearing on TV talk shows including Good Morning America to promote her new Christmas movie on Lifetime, A New Orleans Noel.

‘A New Orleans Noel’, l-r: LaBelle, Knight Pulliam, James (Lifetime)

Keshia Knight Pulliam stars as the protagonist who ends up working side-by-side with an acquaintance from architecture school (Brad James) at the home of praline icon Loretta Brown (LaBelle). Bonus: Tim Reid (WKRP in Cincinnati, Sister, Sister) co-stars as a romantic interest for LaBelle’s character.

On her movie promotional tour, Ms. LaBelle has been rocking some super glamorous ensembles thanks to her celebrity stylist, makeup artist and hair stylist David Lamar, who gave her that gorgeous ash blonde hair.

LaBelle fans are going wild over the looks including the stunning hi-low dress above which reveals a lot of leg. As one fan wrote: “she killed it, you all never miss a beat with Queen Patti LaBelle.”

A New Orleans Noel premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, December 3 at 8 pm ET.

As seen in the sneak peek video above for A New Orleans Noel, Ms. LaBelle is also using her platform to raise awareness of breast cancer with The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.