Vanessa Hudgens Giving First Class Face in Shirtless Tuxedo, ‘Obsessed’

When not singing, dancing or acting, triple-threat Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical, So You Think You Can Dance) is often modeling.

Her fans are going wild over the recently released images below from a LVR (Luisa Via Roma) photo shoot. Hudgens is on the December 2022 cover, as seen below.

LVR reports on Hudgens and her “bevy of entrepreneurial pursuits and cinematic passion projects.” The former Disney child star is styled in the season’s “most elevated collections.”

SWIPE below to see that “first class face” and shirtless tuxedo suit look.

Get ready to see more of Hudgens: she’s currently filming the movie Downtown Owl directed by Hollywood power couple Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) and Hamish Linklater (The New Adventures of Old Christine).

Linklater wrote the script of Downtown Owl which is set in the early 1980s in the fictional town of Owl, North Dakota. Academy Award winner Ed Harris (Pollock) also stars.