‘East New York’ Star Olivia Luccardi Stuns With Wild Hair, ‘Marla from Fight Club Vibes’

On the East New York episode ‘CompStat Interruptus,’ while Police Chief John Suarez (Jimmy Smits) and the 7-4 investigate the fatal overdose of four young party-goers, Captain Yenko (Richard Kind) deals with tension at home with his wife, and Officer Marvin Sandeford (Ruben Santiago-Hudson) gets ready to see his ex, Tamika (guest star Luna Lauren Velez).

As seen in the video above, Officers Brandy Quinlan (Olivia Luccardi) and Andre Bentley (Lavel Schley) also try to balance their professional careers with their personal lives.

When not filming East New York, actress Luccardi occasionally has fun at home taking selfies. She captioned the wild hair look above “Self Tape Light.” One fan replied: “Marla from fight club vibes with the coat!”

As seen below, Helena Bonham Carter played Marla Singer in the 1999 cult classic movie Fight Club with Edward Norton and Brad Pitt. Hollywood story goes that Carter asked the makeup artist to apply Carter’s eye makeup with her left hand.

Olivia captioned the selfie below with more blue eyeshadow: “Blue eye shadow with Marcia Brady hair.”

East New York airs Sundays at 9:30 pm ET on CBS, right after The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah at 8:30 pm, and 60 Minutes at 7:30 pm.