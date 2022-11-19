Lori Loughlin Struggles to Run Upscale Candy Shop but Looks Great

Actress Lori Loughlin is best known for her roles on Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart (Abigail Stanton) and on Full House and the Netflix spinoff Fuller House.

The 58-year-old star has recently followed in the footsteps of her former Full House co-star Canace Cameron Bure (and former The Wonder Years star Danica McKellar) in joining the media company, Great American Family, known for its Christian values.

Former Hallmark executive Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great American Media, said: “Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years.” He added: “We have a shared vision for creating meaningful and memorable movies that resonate with our passionate fans.”

Loughlin will star in the upcoming series Fall into Winter, her first romantic comedy with GAF.

She plays the protagonist, Kelly, a woman who discovers that her brother Jake (Darrin Baker, photos above and below) has sold his half of their family-owned, upscale candy shop to his friend from high school, her nemesis, Brooks (James Tupper, Big Little Lies).

Kelly and Brooks struggle to work together at first but eventually they warm up to each other. Loughlin fans are excited for Loughlin’s return to TV and the new series. As one wrote: “You look great!“

Fall Into Winter will make its premiere in January 2023.