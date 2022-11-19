British singer and songwriter Rita Ora has been busy on and off stage. Earlier this year, the 31-year-old announced that she signed a record deal with Berlin-based music label, BMG, and she got married to New Zealand filmmaker/screenwriter Taika Waititi (JoJo Rabbit, Thor: Love and Thunder, What We Do in the Shadows) in a very private ceremony.

When not in the studio or spending time with her husband, Ora is pursing her acting (Fifty Shades of Grey) and modeling career. Ora is represented by the iconic supermodel Kate Moss. Above are photos from her cover photo shoot with an Italian fashion magazine.

To see Rita Ora move in those sexy sheer ensembles — including that sheer corset dress and insanely tall platform Mary Jane heels, watch the video above.

Get ready to see more of Ora: she will appear next on the big screen in Tin Solider, an action thriller starring Oscar Award winners Jamie Foxx and Robert De Niro, and Clint Eastwood’s son, actor Scott Eastwood.