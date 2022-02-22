Cynthia Erivo Stuns In 5-Inch Bright Yellow Suede Boots on ‘To Tell the Truth’

On Season 6 of the TV game show To Tell the Truth, host Anthony Anderson (black-ish) welcomes actress/singer Cynthia Erivo, comedian Gary Owen, and actor Donald Faison (Scrubs) to the set.

Above: Cynthia Erivo on TO TELL THE TRUTH (ABC/Christopher Willard)

For the televised event, Cynthia stuns in a bright orange wrap dress with a pair of bright yellow suede boots with a pointed toe and round chunky heel that’s at least five-inches.

Above: Cynthia, Donald and Gary having fun on TO TELL THE TRUTH (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Get ready to see more of Cynthia: The two-time Oscar nominee will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Disney’s ‘Pinocchio‘ with Tom Hanks (Geppetto). Cynthia plays the character Blue Fairy.

To Tell the Truth airs Tuesdays at 10 pm on ABC, right after black-ish at 9:30 pm.