Where Was ‘Follow Me to Daisy Hills’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Is General Store Real?

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie Follow Me to Daisy Hills is Jo (Cindy Busby). When her family’s general store in Daisy Hills struggles financially, her father Duke (Paul Essiembre) asks Jo’s ex-boyfriend Blake (a financial whiz in New York City played by Marshall Williams) to come back to his hometown and help.

Follow Me to Daisy Hills was filmed in and around the city of Winnipeg, Manitoba in Canada. The Daisy Hills General Store featured in the film is a real building (not a set) about 45 minutes outside of Winnipeg.

Busby explains: “I think it was a store, but this man who lived there inherited the building and he wasn’t really using it.”

In real life, since filming Follow Me to Daisy Hills, Cindy got married! Check out the gorgeous wedding photos above.

Follow Me to Daisy Hills airs again on Hallmark Channel on Tuesday, March 23 at 7 pm.