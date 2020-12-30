My 600-lb Life: Samantha, 811 lbs. Pulls Fork From Hair To Eat Carrot Cake

On Season 4 of My 600-lb Life, the cameras follow a young woman named Samantha. The 6’2” young woman weighs more than 800 pounds. (Last time she checked she was 811 lbs.) Samantha makes a living as an online “fetish model.” Viewers pay to watch her eat on a website. Sometimes they request the food.

In the video below, Samantha places a plate with a carrot cake on her bare belly. She says hello to her viewers before pulling a plastic fork out of her hair which she uses to eat the cake.

On the My 600-lb Life show, most of Dr. Now’s patients make the painful journey from their home to his office in Houston. But that’s not a possibility for Samantha, so Dr. Now works with his colleague Dr. Heydari in Colorado, where Samantha lives with her teenage daughter, who is worried about her mother and her toxic relationship with food.

Based on the video Samantha recently posted on YouTube (in October 2020), see above, she’s down to 620 lbs. after major abdominal surgery (it took six hours!) which left her with a six-foot scar from hip to hip. That’s an awesome weight loss.

My 600-lb Life airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on TLC.