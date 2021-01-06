My 600-lb Life: Thederick Shuts Eyes Ordering Nutter Butters From Ice Cream Man

On Season 9 of My 600-lb Life, cameras follow a young man named Thederick. He has become housebound from eating and for the past ten years, he’s only gone outside to greet the ice cream man. He actually has an account with the ice cream man.

On the show, Thederick says: “When the ice cream man pulls up, it’s the best part of my day.”

He adds: “the treats make it worth it for me, to push myself to walk outside. That’s my exercise for the day.”

In the sneak peek video above, when the ice cream man pulls up in front of Thederick’s house, Thederick orders three sodas, two bags of Hot Funyons.

And then he closes his eyes and adds “a Nutter Butter, a Strawberry Shortcake, an ice cream sandwich” and a few more items. He reaches for the Strawberry Shortcake first. That’s how Thederick starts his breakfast. He also eats a lot of pizza and hot wings.

My 600-lb Life airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on TLC.