Where Was ‘Christmas Town’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Is Grandon Falls Real?

Hallmark Channel TV movie superstar Candace Cameron Bure (Full House) stars in the holiday movie Christmas Town. She plays Lauren Gabriel, a gorgeous single professional who leaves Boston to start a new chapter in her life. She didn’t plan for a detour to the charming town of Grandon Falls, but that’s where she ends up.

Not only does she discover a photo of her father in the town café but she also finds the magic of Christmas and falls for handsome local Travis Mabry (Tim Rozon).

Alas, the town of Grandon Falls is fictional: Christmas Town was filmed in the town of Burnaby, about 30 miles east of Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada.

Christmas Town will air again on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, December 27 at 10 pm.