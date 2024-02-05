Jenna Ortega’s Super Bowl Ad “Better Than The Marvels” Fans Say

Hollywood movie star Jenna Ortega is best known for her roles as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series Wednesday and as Tara Carpenter in the Scream slasher film franchise.

Ortega is currently promoting her latest project — a Super Bowl ad for Doritos. As seen below, the TV commercial starts with Ortega shopping in a grocery store with her two abuelas, (grandmothers), “Dina and Mita.”

When a young man walks into the store and takes the last bag of Doritos Dinamita tortilla chips (its Chile Limón favor) out of the hand of one of her abuelas, an action-movie-worthy chase ensues.

When one of Ortega’s fans dropped the comment: “This is better than The Marvels,” thousands of fans agreed.

Ortega did not appear in The Marvels (2023) movie, which The New York Times called a “trope-ridden franchise installment,” but her die-hard fans know the 21-year-old raven-haired beauty made her debut on the big screen — and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe no less– in the 2013 movie Iron Man 3 as the daughter of the Vice President, Rodriguez (who was portrayed by the late Miguel Ferrer).

Doritos Dinamita launched four new flavors: they now come in Flamin’ Hot Queso, Hot Honey Mustard, Smoky Chile Queso and Tangy Fiery Lime. The new flavors joined the original Chile Limón flavor.

Super Bowl LVIII will air Sunday, February 11.