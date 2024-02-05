Dakota Johnson Glows in Revealing Corset, Mom Melanie Griffith Approves

Hollywood movie star Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) is promoting her new movie, the Spider-Man spin-off, Madam Web. Johnson plays the titular superhero character.

While talking up the new DC Comics movie, Johnson has been turning heads in a number of fashion-forward ensembles with deep plunging necklines, as seen above on Saturday Night Live, and below at the Madame Web red carpet premiere.

The 34-year-old star is now in Rio and rocking a strapless corset with a navel-plunging neckline, if you can call it that. Celebrity hair stylist Mark Townsend shared the stunning balcony photos below and Johnson’s mother, Oscar winner Melanie Griffith (Working Girl) approved and dropped two green heart emojis.

Get ready to see more of Johnson: Madame Web — which co-stars Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus), Isabel Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation) and Celeste O’Connor (A Good Person) — will be released in theaters on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, February 14. Trailer below.