“Fraud” Jon Stewart Enrages Fans, “Not Up for the Challenge”

by in Culture | February 13, 2024

Jon Stewart for president

Jon Stewart, photo: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Jon Stewart made his name and considerable reputation for incisive and funny political commentary largely during the George W. Bush presidency, when Republicans disagreed with Democrats on policy and priorities — but when both political parties were firm on the idea of maintaining Constitutional order.

That’s not the case any longer, notes culture commentator Keith Olbermann, as he excoriates Stewart’s much-anticipated return to Comedy Central’s Daily Show desk.

After a 9-year absence, Stewart showed up having caught a bad case of bothsidesism, Olbermann says, calling out the “fraud” Stewart for skewering — in seemingly equal measure — President Biden and his POTUS challenger Donald Trump.

Olbermann, like many viewers, found Stewart’s equal antipathy toward Biden, who is old, and Trump, who is old and facing 91 felony charges — including allegedly trying to steal the last election and upend democracy — pathetic and irresponsible.

“Nothing else to say,” Olbermann wrote, “to the bothsidesist fraud Jon Stewart bashing Biden, except: Please make [Stewart’s absence] another nine years.”

Another commenter disappointed in Stewart’s “awful” inability to distinguish between the different levels of rot each candidate presents, wrote: “Biden’s age is the lowest hanging fruit of comedy right now. Maybe Jon’s rusty and not up to the challenge?”

Stewart’s performance was such a dispiriting example of bothsidesism — “both sides equally bad” — that operatives for Robert F. Kennedy‘s independent campaign popped into the comments to offer people a third option. There is no more potent proof that Stewart performed the false equivalence that Olbermann accused him of than RFK’s opportunism.

Another commenter turning the news into his own knock on Stewart delivered a line — borrowed from Special Counsel Robert Hur — that might be seen as an audition to replace him: “I think Jon is too old to host the Daily Show. He’s a well intentioned old man with memory problems.”

Others said the Daily Show brought back the wrong former host, asserting that Trevor Noah didn’t do the bothsidesism schtick.