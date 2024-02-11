Supermodel Karlie Kloss is back at work modeling. As seen in the stunning photos (and video) below, the 31-year-old mother of two is flaunting her post-baby physique in a sheer chocolate-colored dress while holding her two babies in diapers.

Kloss and her husband of five years, financier Josh Kushner, are parents of two sons: 2-year-old Levi and 7-month-old Elijah.

Kloss’s fans and famous friends including fellow supermodels Irina Shayk and Lily Aldridge are rallying around Kloss and showering her with compliments and encouragement including, “You’re such a great role model for your kids.”

The ad is for diaper company Coterie which promotes its diapers as “a faster wicking, highly absorbent diaper with cleaner, more sustainable ingredients.”

Kloss also hit the runway in Paris for the Schiaparelli show. Swipe the photos below to Slide #4 to see what’s hiding under that enormous fringe. As celebrity fashion stylist Karla Welch replied: “That waist!”

And when not in Paris or with the kids in New York, Kloss is striking a pose with other supermodels including Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Amber Valletta, and Shalom Harlow, among others, as seen below for legendary New York fashion designer Donna Karan and her new ICONIC collection.

As Kloss says, “Donna Karan’s designs never go out of style.” The group was photographed by Annie Leibovitz.