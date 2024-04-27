Trump “Broke” Kristi Noem, Says GOP Ex-Congressman

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R), who is considered a vice presidential candidate for former President Donald Trump as he campaigns for re-election, has been criticized in the media recently for personal choices she’s made outside of the governor’s mansion.

In March, Noem revealed that she had her teeth fixed. In a five-minute informercial for the dental clinic (video below), Noem said for years she’s needed to have an adjustment to her teeth after a biking accident which she said “knocked out all of my front feet.” She was criticized for making the ad and for choosing a dental care provider outside of South Dakota (she flew to Texas twice for the dental procedure).

I love my new family at Smile Texas! The video says it all, and I am so grateful for their help fixing my smile for me. 😊🙌🏼😊 pic.twitter.com/z2kTmiY8td — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) March 12, 2024

This week, Noem is being criticized for killing her 14-month-old family dog, Cricket, and a goat on her family farm. In her upcoming memoir, No Going Back, according to The Guardian, Noem wrote about her decision to kill the dog which she described as “less than worthless” and “untrainable.” The killing –described as “another unpleasant job needed to be done” — appears to be told to portray Noem as tough.

We love animals, but tough decisions like this happen all the time on a farm. Sadly, we just had to put down 3 horses a few weeks ago that had been in our family for 25 years.



If you want more real, honest, and politically INcorrect stories that’ll have the media gasping,… pic.twitter.com/bKhpUkchHV — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) April 26, 2024

Prior to becoming Governor, Noem served in the U.S. House of Representatives. She and former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) were elected in the class of 2010.

After learning about the killing of the dog story, Kinzinger wrote: “I was elected with Kristi Noem in the class of 2010. When she came in she stood above most, measured and humble, open with her faith, close to family. At one point she even said she was doing less TV, because she wanted to be more serious.”

Kinzinger added: “Trump broke her. I am still amazed that the same Noem I knew has become what she has, ‘own the libs’ ‘shoot my dog’ ‘hang with Lewandowski’ etc. never imagined this to be honest, and goes to show how good people get destroyed by fame and MAGA. What’s it all worth? They all fall down in the end.”

Note: Corey Lewandowski was Trump’s campaign manager during his 2016 presidential campaign.